Kathleen Turner boards cast of HBO's Watergate series 'White House Plumbers'

Veteran actor Kathleen Turner has been roped in to play a pivotal part in HBOs Watergate series The White House Plumbers.She joins the already-announced members -- Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headey.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:14 IST
Veteran actor Kathleen Turner has been roped in to play a pivotal part in HBO's Watergate series ''The White House Plumbers''.

She joins the already-announced members -- Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headey. ''The White House Plumbers'' tells the true story of E Howard Hunt (Harrelson ) and G Gordon Liddy (Theroux), Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve.

The limited series, a co-production between HBO and wiip, is based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book ''Integrity''.

According to Deadline, Turner is tapped to play foul-mouthed lobbyist Dita Beard, who works for an ITT corporation involved in some dirty deals with the Nixon Administration. The project hails from ''Veep'' executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich.

The show is created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel.

Harrelson and Theroux will also executive produce alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District.

