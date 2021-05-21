Karen Gillan's Gunpowder Milkshake to have US debut in July on Netflix

Actor Karen Gillan-led action thriller ''Gunpowder Milkshake'' will premiere on Netflix on July 14 in the US.

Directed by Navot Papushado, the female-driven thriller will also feature Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

The story is about three generations of assassinations who come together to aid a mother-daughter assassin duo over the course of one night. Papushado wrote the film's script with Ehud Lavski. The streamer had recently bought the US distribution rights from STX Entertainment, according to Collider.

Studiocanal, which produced the movie with The Picture Company, will retain the international rights and plan to theatrically release the film outside the US.

