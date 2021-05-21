Left Menu

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at revamped Paris museum

Many museums in France began to reopen on May 19 after remaining under lock and key since last October due to the pandemic, forcing some exhibits to close early. The Carnavalet also hopes to retain its appeal for locals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:31 IST
Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at revamped Paris museum
  • Country:
  • France

Treasures spanning thousands of years of Paris history will get a fresh airing in the city from next week, with pistols from the French revolution showcased alongside a shoe thought to have been lost in flight by guillotined queen Marie Antoinette. Long a hit with tourists as an introduction to Paris and its tumultuous past, the Carnavalet museum is due to reopen after four years of renovations at a time when international travel is still largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Valerie Guillaume told Reuters the museum, run by the City of Paris, expected to quickly bounce back to pre-COVID 19 patterns once restrictions eased, with foreign visitors making up about half the public. The 58 million euros ($71 million) revamp involved an extension of the exhibition space, including by opening up underground vaults. The building, in the Marais district, dates back to the 16th century and became a museum in 1880.

It will now house 625,000 works - many brought out of storage for the first time - and which include paintings, toiletry cases and tea sets used by Napoleon, early photos of the Eiffel Tower, and gold coins from the 2nd century B.C. Other star attractions include a canoe from the Neolothic age and 12th century gargoyle from Notre-Dame cathedral.

Visitors can also wander through a reconstruction of writer Marcel Proust's bedroom, with his real furniture and his coat on display. Many museums in France began to reopen on May 19 after remaining under lock and key since last October due to the pandemic, forcing some exhibits to close early.

The Carnavalet also hopes to retain its appeal for locals. "It's the home of Parisians," said architect Francois Roussillon, who conceived the overhaul. "It's a museum you can live in, a bit like dropping in on a friend for diner. You can go one day and eat this, go back and eat that." ($1 = 0.8185 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021