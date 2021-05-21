Left Menu

Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's 'The Staircase' series

The filmmaker will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn.The Staircase is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:51 IST
Juliette Binoche boards Colin Firth and Toni Collette's 'The Staircase' series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Juliette Binoche will feature alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette in HBO Max limited series ''The Staircase''.

In the limited series, Firth will essay the role of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (to be portrayed by Collette), in 2001.

He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the limited series, which is based on the docu-series of the same name and various books and reports on the Peterson case, reported Deadline.

The details of Binoche's character have been kept under wraps. The 57-year-old French star is best known for featuring in movies such as ''Certified Copy'', ''The English Patient'', ''Chocolat'', ''Clouds of Sils Maria'' and ''High Life''.

Antonia Campos of ''The Devil All the Time'' fame will direct six episodes of the series. The filmmaker will also serve as writer and showrunner along with Maggie Cohn.

''The Staircase'' is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021