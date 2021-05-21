Bahuguna's death 'monumental loss' for our nation: PM Modi

Expressing grief on the death of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it is a ''monumental loss'' for our nation, and he manifested our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with nature. Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days. He was 94.

He breathed his last at 12.05 pm, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

Advertisement

Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, ''Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)