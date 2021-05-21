Left Menu

Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on 50th birthday with an emotional post

Celebrating producer-filmmaker Aditya Chopra's 50th birthday on Friday, his close friend and fellow filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional note to recall some special memories and moments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:10 IST
Edit
Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on 50th birthday with an emotional post
Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating producer-filmmaker Aditya Chopra's 50th birthday on Friday, his close friend and fellow filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional note to recall some special memories and moments. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a post describing Aditya as an 'unstoppable visionary' and busted myths about Aditya's existence in jest since the filmmaker has rarely been seen in public.

Karan wrote in the caption, "And just like that he's 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!)" The post by Karan was an old picture captured in Goa which had the two filmmakers in frame with Karan holding up a kid with him, which he hinted in the caption might be Aryan Khan since the click was credited to Shah Rukh Khan. Karan detailed, "pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!".

Interestingly, Aditya's directorial debut 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' featured Shah Rukh in the lead while Karan essayed a cameo in this film. Recently, Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Karan's Dharma Productions, the second Bollywood production house after Aditya's Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021