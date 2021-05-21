Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on 50th birthday with an emotional post

Celebrating producer-filmmaker Aditya Chopra's 50th birthday on Friday, his close friend and fellow filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional note to recall some special memories and moments. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a post describing Aditya as an 'unstoppable visionary' and busted myths about Aditya's existence in jest since the filmmaker has rarely been seen in public.

Karan wrote in the caption, "And just like that he's 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!)" The post by Karan was an old picture captured in Goa which had the two filmmakers in frame with Karan holding up a kid with him, which he hinted in the caption might be Aryan Khan since the click was credited to Shah Rukh Khan. Karan detailed, "pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!".

Interestingly, Aditya's directorial debut 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' featured Shah Rukh in the lead while Karan essayed a cameo in this film. Recently, Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Karan's Dharma Productions, the second Bollywood production house after Aditya's Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing. (ANI)

