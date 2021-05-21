Left Menu

Temple for 'Corona Devi' comes up in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:54 IST
As the severe second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across the country, not sparing this district too, a Coronadevi temple has come up on the outskirts of the city, thanks to a mutt, seeking divine intervention to put an end to the raging pandemic.

This is in line with a 'Plague Mariamman Temple', dedicated by the faithful to the deity Amman seeking her protection earlier when plague wreaked havoc about 150 years ago.

The Kamatchipuri Adheenam has built a temple near Irugur on the outskirts and consecrated an idol, naming it as Goddess Corona Devi.

The 1.5 foot tall black stone idol of was consecrated at the temple in the Mutt premises recently and daily prayers will be held seeking divine intervention to save the people from the deadly disease, for 48 days, sources in the Adheenam said.

It was not for the first time such a temple has come up, as when plague spread across the district taking a heavy toll more than a century ago, an idol of Mariamman was installed and people started offering prayers.

The place turned into a temple and came to be known as ''Plague Mariamman Temple''.

Only priests and mutt officials will be allowed inside the Corona Devi temple in view of the pandemic and to maintain social distancing norms and the place will be strictly out of bounds for the public, they said.

A Mahayagam, with special poojas, will be organised on the concluding day of prayers, the sources said.PTI NVM SA SS PTI PTI

