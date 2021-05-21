Left Menu

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to restore 19th century Sikh temple

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:07 IST
Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to restore 19th century Sikh temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken hold of a 19 century Gurudwara built during the reign of Sikh ruler Hari Singh Nalwa, to renovate and open it for devotees.

Presently, the Sikh temple in Mansehra district is closed and acts as a makeshift library, officials said.

The provincial government said restoration of the Gurdwara would promote religious tourism as a large number of Sikh worshippers from across the world have evinced interest to visit the shrine.

Earlier in February, the provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department had recommended the local government to take up the restoration proposal with the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) in Lahore.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the Partition.

The Evacuees Property Trust Board has declared the Gurdwara a historic asset and directed the Department of Local Government, KPK, to vacate the building premises, including the library.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has welcomed the restoration plan.

Hari Singh Nalwa (1791–1837) was the commander of the Sikh Empire. He is remembered for the battles in Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud. Over 56 buildings, including forts, towers, gurdwaras, tanks, are said to be built under his direct supervision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021