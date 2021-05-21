Maha: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Beed

A 35-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in a private hospital in Beed on Friday, police said.

The man hung himself from an iron rod, an official said, adding that the exact reason why he took this step was being probed.

His wife told reporters she was constantly in touch with her husband over the phone as hospital authorities had barred anyone from meeting him, adding that the talk also involved the farm loan he had taken.

