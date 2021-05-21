Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says; Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop megaband BTS renews Grammy challenge with "Butter"

South Korean megaband BTS said on Friday it was renewing its quest to win a Grammy Award with its new single "Butter" , building on its success last year, when it became the first Korean pop group to win a Grammy nomination. In a breakthrough year in the United States in 2020, the seven-member boy band was nominated but did not win an award, and instead performed its hit song "Dynamite" at the Grammy ceremony.

Prince Harry and Oprah open up for mental health documentary

Britain's Prince Harry launches his new career as a Hollywood producer on Friday with the broadcast of a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey that aims to take away the stigma around mental health. Harry and Winfrey speak in detail about their own histories of trauma and anxiety in "The Me You Can't See," arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday.

Toni Collette overcomes linguistic hurdles in Welsh horse drama

With an almost entirely Welsh cast and filming in southeast Wales, Australian actor Toni Collette found herself completely immersed in the culture in the new feel-good film "Dream Horse", but said she struggled with the accent.

"Wales had never been at the top of my travel hit list but having been there now, I'm telling you it's profoundly beautiful," she told Reuters from Sydney, Australia. "However, the accent is very particular and I was incredibly intimidated."

'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004.

Journalist lied to get Diana interview, BBC covered it up - report

A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir.

Haunted by Diana's death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother. Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.

London is alive again, 'Les Mis' producer says as he opens concert show

London and its famed West End entertainment district are "coming alive again" after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veteran theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Thursday as he reopened a staged concert of hit musical "Les Miserables". Mackintosh, known for producing shows like "Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats", welcomed audiences back to his Sondheim Theatre three days after indoor entertainment venues reopened their doors in the latest lockdown easing in England.

Harry Potter quiz shows for fans to mark movie's 20th anniversary

Know your Gryffindors from your Dementors? Who was the Half-Blood Prince and what can you buy at Ollivanders? Fans of "Harry Potter" can test their knowledge of the books and films in a new TV quiz competition series being launched by WarnerMedia to air later this year as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the first film in the adventures of the boy wizard.

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Hollywood movie studios on Wednesday promised a summer of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and edge-of-your-seat scare to lure crowds back to cinemas after they were devastated by extended closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeating the slogan "the big screen is back," actors, directors, and executives previewed upcoming films in an industry-wide effort to promote movie-going as vaccinations increase and safety restrictions ease.

Remote Eurovision superfans celebrate contest despite COVID

Peter Baston has attended eight out of the last 10 Eurovision song contests in person. This year, coronavirus restrictions will prevent the Malmo resident from traveling to the host city of Rotterdam but that does not mean he can't join the celebrations. "We've really missed it since Tel Aviv so everybody's doubly excited this year that the contest can actually be held at all in any form," Baston, who is in his 70s, told Reuters.

