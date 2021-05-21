No plans, but please, Queen call us: BTS on teaming up with legendary British group

South Korean music sensation BTS on Friday said their new English single ''Butter'' does not hint about any future collaboration with the iconic British rockers Queen but they are just a call away.

The British rock band had sparked reports of a possible collaboration by giving a shout-out to the Korean band's latest single by adding lyrics from their classic 1980 track ''Another One Bites The Dust'' to their caption in a now-deleted tweet.

BTS shared the tweet on their official Twitter but later deleted it, leading fans to speculate that ''Butter'' might sample the Queen track or they may collaborate on a project.

Speaking at a global press conference from Seoul after the release of ''Butter'', the K-pop group leader RM said that was not the case.

''For Queen, they are seniors. Of course, when we were at Wembley Stadium, this is when ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' (Queen biopic) was really popular in South Korea. We did a cover that we heard went viral in the middle of the night, but it was not sampling or homage. I can say this with certainty.'' Band member Jin said, ''We have no plans about that. Of course, if there's an opportunity, they can call us. We’re always waiting. Please, Queen – call us. We are always ready.'' ''Butter'' is the second English song for the septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all in their 20s -- after their hit ''Dynamite'' last year.

The new track by BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”, has been described by their label, HYBE, as ''brimming with positive and bright energy'' with the choreography reflecting the band's trademark ''combination of group and unit dances executed in razor-sharp precision''.

The band will perform ''Butter'' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23 where they are nominated in four categories.

At the global press conference, the group hoped that ''Butter'' becomes the summer song of 2021.

