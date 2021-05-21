Left Menu

No plans, but please, Queen call us: BTS on teaming up with legendary British group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:21 IST
No plans, but please, Queen call us: BTS on teaming up with legendary British group
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean music sensation BTS on Friday said their new English single ''Butter'' does not hint about any future collaboration with the iconic British rockers Queen but they are just a call away.

The British rock band had sparked reports of a possible collaboration by giving a shout-out to the Korean band's latest single by adding lyrics from their classic 1980 track ''Another One Bites The Dust'' to their caption in a now-deleted tweet.

BTS shared the tweet on their official Twitter but later deleted it, leading fans to speculate that ''Butter'' might sample the Queen track or they may collaborate on a project.

Speaking at a global press conference from Seoul after the release of ''Butter'', the K-pop group leader RM said that was not the case.

''For Queen, they are seniors. Of course, when we were at Wembley Stadium, this is when ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' (Queen biopic) was really popular in South Korea. We did a cover that we heard went viral in the middle of the night, but it was not sampling or homage. I can say this with certainty.'' Band member Jin said, ''We have no plans about that. Of course, if there's an opportunity, they can call us. We’re always waiting. Please, Queen – call us. We are always ready.'' ''Butter'' is the second English song for the septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all in their 20s -- after their hit ''Dynamite'' last year.

The new track by BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene”, has been described by their label, HYBE, as ''brimming with positive and bright energy'' with the choreography reflecting the band's trademark ''combination of group and unit dances executed in razor-sharp precision''.

The band will perform ''Butter'' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23 where they are nominated in four categories.

At the global press conference, the group hoped that ''Butter'' becomes the summer song of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021