Chai Sutta Bar rolls out its #TEAforPositiviTEA campaign on International Tea Day

INDORE, India, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chai Sutta Bar, a chain of chai bars that serves authentic Kulhad Chai across the country, today announced the launch of its #TEAforPositiviTEA Campaign on the occasion of International Tea Day. With the launch of this campaign, the brand aims to reach out to masses dealing with all the negativity spread around during this pandemic phase and spread Positivity with Tea. Chai Sutta Bar is a Chai Bar chain in the country that is known for its vibe and positivity right from its inception. With International Tea Day falling amid the lockdown this year there has been a constant ask for a ray of hope and positivity amongst people and their belongings.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder Chai Sutta Bar India, said, ''Chai is an integral part of our lives. There are few Chai addicts who cannot imagine life without Chai. Most commonly known 'Chai pe Charcha' has become extremely uncommon due to this pandemic situation. But we at Chai Sutta Bar hope that today the crowd that's gathered at Hospitals will definitely come back to Chai Shop, days will be better again and we will once again say 'Chai pe chaalte hai yaar' or 'let's take a tea-break'. With the #TEAforPositiviTEA campaign we aim to bring this positivity in each one of your lives and corner the negativity around you.'' TEAforPositiviTEA campaign will be executed in three phases by the brand and to kick start the campaign, the brand will first roll out the initiative on its Digital platforms with the Directors themselves spreading the ray of hope and idea of positivity. Alongside, Chai Sutta Bar, the brand is also known for hiring workforce that helps in uplifting of the society. In this phase, Chai Sutta Bar will not only aim to extend a helping hand to the orphans, differently able and people from below poverty line section of the society, but will also generate employment opportunities for the said section.

Advertisement

''We are excited to launch the #TEAforPositiviTEA campaign and ensure that the other two phase will also be in lines with this campaign and will promote welfare of the society along with spreading positivity,'' Mr. Anand Nayak, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar said in a statement to support the campaign.

About Chai Sutta Bar India Chai Sutta Bar: Cuddle the Kulhad Chai Sutta Bar is a fast-growing Tea café chain in India that came into existence in 2016. Chai Sutta Bar envisions of making chai more than just a go-to beverage in India. The brand hails its origin from Indore the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh. With the uniqueness and high-quality taste, the brand has expanded its portfolio and is now catering to 140+ outlets all over India in 70+ cities in the country and 3 outlets in Oman, Nepal and Dubai respectively, by serving a minimum of 3 lakh Kulhad's a day. The vision is to make it's an international brand that describes the goodness of Indian tradition is served on the bar table by providing high-quality hygienic beverages in Kulhad at affordable prices. The brand is owned by the duo of Anubhav- Anand who are young entrepreneurs and have made it big with their sheer dedication and passion towards serving a Wishful cup of Chai.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515902/Chai_Sutta_Bar_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)