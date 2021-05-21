John Oliver called out by 10-year-old Israeli girl over 'war crime' comments

A 10-year-old Israeli girl recently issued a response to talk show host John Oliver after a segment on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight' was highly critical of Israel and its role in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to Fox News, the little girl, whose name is Renana and lives on the Israeli side of the Gaza border, spoke in a video shared by the Israeli media outlet Walla on Twitter. In it, she spoke directly to the 44-year-old comedian and played clips from his Sunday, May 16 episode in which he indirectly accuses Israel of committing war crimes.

"I heard what you were saying in your show and I wanted to respond," Renana begins before the video shows a clip of Oliver discussing what he claims is an imbalance between the attacks on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent military response. Oliver had said, "It is true that militants from Palestinian groups like Hamas fired 100 rockets toward Israel this week and that is reprehensible. But, and I realize this is the most load-bearing conjunction in history, but, the majority of those rockets thankfully didn't reach their target."

Advertisement

Oliver went on to note that not all of the rockets were intercepted. However, Renana tried to note the gravity of the situation for her as an Israeli citizen regardless. She said, "Every siren makes me cry and feel sad. Just so you know, my army is strong. However, this does not protect me from being afraid. Since I was born, I live in fear. Since I was 6, I've been going to therapy."

On his show, Oliver alleged that characterizations of the violence being "tit-for-tat" are inaccurate, accusing Israel of "war crimes" by attacking civilian residences and media buildings. However, the IDF said the building was being used by Hamas with media outlets being used as a cover. At least 181 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded. Eight Israelis have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

As per Fox News, the child concluded her video by reminding Oliver of the Palestinian terrorist group's culpability in the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)