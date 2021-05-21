Amazon Prime's 'The family man 2' seeks to portray Tamils as

The 'The family man 2' web series, which is set to be released soon on Amazon Prime, sought to portray the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam as terrorists and Tamils as vicious, Naam Tamilar Katchi top leader Seeman alleged on Friday.

Demanding that the airing of the web series be cancelled, Seeman said the trailer-visuals were shocking and there would be ''dire consequences'' if the series that ''tries to misrepresent Tamils'' was released.

The web series is set for release on June 4.

Chennai was picked as the location of the series and it was no coincidence, he said, adding that a Sri Lankan Tamil woman, the pivot of the story, has been portrayed as a militant.

Her dress colour resembled the LTTE uniform and dialogues refer to links between the militant group and the Pakistani ISI, he said in a statement.

Recalling the 2009 civil war in the island nation, he alleged that two lakh Tamil people were slaughtered and an attempt to portray the Tamils as terrorists was highly condemnable.

''It is completely unacceptable to release this web series. Films like 'Inam' and 'Madras Cafe' that portrayed Tamils in a 'wrong' manner were not screened in movie theatres due to widespread opposition.'' ''Similarly, Family Man-2 should be cancelled and I warn that there will be dire consequences if the Family Man 2 web series that tries to misrepresent Tamils across the country is released,'' he said.

A filmmaker, Seeman began his political innings by launching NTK over a decade ago and is known for his Tamil nationalist ideology.

The LTTE was defeated by Lankan forces in 2009 and its chief V Prabhakaran was killed.

