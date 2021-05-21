Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. 'DC League of Super-Pets'

The Warner Bros film production company has cast American actor Dwayne Johnson in its upcoming 'DC League of Super-Pets' movie to voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:22 IST
Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. 'DC League of Super-Pets'
Dwayne Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Warner Bros film production company has cast American actor Dwayne Johnson in its upcoming 'DC League of Super-Pets' movie to voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog. Variety reported that 'DC League of Super-Pets' is a fictional team of super-powered pets in the DC Universe. The original membership included Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse, with the shape-shifting alien Proty II later joining.

Jared Stern is writing and directing the film, with Sam Levine to co-direct as his debut feature to star Superman's best friend. Johnson's co-stars have not been cast yet, but the studio hopes to enlist an A-list cast of two- and four-legged heroes and villains. Johnson is producing the movie through his company Seven Bucks Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, in addition to voicing the main character.

The other team of producers include Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executively producing the film, based on DC characters, according to Variety. The movie is slated to release in theatres next year on May 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021