Noma Dumezweni to star alongside Liam Neeson in 'Retribution'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:43 IST
''The Undoing'' actor Noma Dumezweni has boarded action star Liam Neeson-led upcoming film ''Retribution''.

A remake of 2015 Spanish film ''El Desconocido'', the movie will be directed by Nimrod Antal of ''Predators'' and ''Vacancy'' fame, reported Deadline The story follows a businessman (Neeson) who discovers that a bomb has been planted in the car he’s driving by an unknown assailant, who tells the driver to execute a series of commands throughout the day or the bomb will be detonated.

Making things worse, the businessman is accompanied in the car by his family.

Dumezweni will essay the role of an Interpol agent on the hunt to track down Nesson’s character.

The actor was recently praised for performance in HBO limited series ''The Undoing'', in which she played the role of Haley Fitzgerald, the lawyer of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's characters.

''Retribution'' has a script by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin.

The movie is a joint production between Studiocanal, The Picture Company and filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra’s Ombra Productions.

Vaca Films, which made the original movie, will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine.

The project will start shooting in Berlin, Germany next month.

