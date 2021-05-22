Left Menu

Telugu film producer BA Raju no more; industry mourns

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-05-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 12:23 IST
Telugu producer and veteran journalist B A Raju died after suffering a cardiac arrest here, family sources said on Saturday.

Raju(62) passed away while undergoing treatment on Friday night.

''With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju.

He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest,'' his son B Shiva Kumar tweeted.

Raju started his career as an cinema journalist and later started making movies.

He ran a popular film magazine 'Super Hit' for several years.

He was also a well known film trade analyst.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi expressed shock and grief over the demise of Raju.

''Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of B.A. Raju garu. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family,'' the actor and former union minister tweeted.

In his condolence message, filmmaker SS Rajamouli said, ''Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled. You'll be missed.'' PTI GDK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

