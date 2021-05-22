Billie Eilish to embark on 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in 2022

Left Menu

Afterwards, the 19-year-old singer will head to the UK, where she will perform in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and London.The overseas leg of the tour will finally wrap on July 2 at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.Eilish will release Happier Than Ever on July 30.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Singing sensation Billie Eilish has announced that she will go on a world tour in support of her upcoming album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

The ''Bad Guy'' singer shared the news in a post on Instagram and also posted a video clip from the new album.

''Going on Tour Again. Finally. 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour','' the 19-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Dubbed ''Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'', the 32-date outing will kick off in February 2022 and wrap with a three-night stand in Los Angeles from April 6 to 9, reported Variety.

During the US tour, Eilish will hit major markets including Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas. Afterwards, the 19-year-old singer will head to the UK, where she will perform in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and London.

The overseas leg of the tour will finally wrap on July 2 at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

Eilish will release 'Happier Than Ever' on July 30. So far she has shared a handful of tracks from the album, including ''My Future'', ''Your Power'' and ''Therefore I Am''.

The LP is a follow-up to her debut album ''When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go'', for which Eilish had bagged multiple Grammys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

