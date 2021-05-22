Left Menu

Veteran music director Raamlaxman dies at 78

The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said. The official Twitter handle of production banner Rajshri also mourn the loss.Music Composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the iconic RaamLaxman duo passed away.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 12:46 IST
Veteran music director Raamlaxman dies at 78
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran music director Raamlaxman, best known for his work on Rajshri Productions' blockbuster movies -- ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'' and ''Hum Saath Saath Hain'' -- died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 78. The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, passed away at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said. ''He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest,'' Amar told PTI. Patil, known by cinema aficionados as 'Laxman' of duo composers ''Raam-Laxman'', started his journey in films with Marathi actor-comedian Dada Kondke's 1975 film ''Pandu Hawaldar'' . He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman. Surendra passed away in 1976, but Patil continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman. Patil took his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle. He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

In his over four decades-long career, he composed music for over 150 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri and worked with famous film directors such as Manmohan Desai, Mahesh Bhatt, GP Sippy, Anil Ganguly and Sooraj Barjatya.

Some of his other memorable works are ''Agent Vinod'', ''100 Days'', ''Anmol'', ''Tarana'', ''Patthar Ke Phool'' and ''Hum Se Badhkar Kaun''.

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was one of the first film personalities to pay tributes to Patil.

''I got to know now about the demise of the very talented Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil). I am deeply saddened. He was a very good person. I have sung many songs composed by him which had become quite popular. My heartfelt condolences,'' she wrote on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of production banner Rajshri also mourn the loss.

''Music Composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace,'' the post read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021