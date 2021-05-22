Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi in good health
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health and would face court in the coming days, in excerpts of an interview published online on Saturday. It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup. "Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. "As I said before, she tried all she could."
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health and would face court in the coming days, in excerpts of an interview published online on Saturday.
It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup.
"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," he said by video link with the Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television. "As I said before, she tried all she could."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Min Aung Hlaing
- Hong Kong
- Suu Kyi
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Myanmar
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Hong Kong shortens coronavirus quarantine for vaccinated residents
Hong Kong stocks end week lower as tech shares retreat on Sino-West tensions
SpiceJet airlifts 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi
SpiceJet airlifts 1,800 oxygen concentrators, COVID relief material from Hong Kong, Nanjing
SpiceXpress airlifts 9,600 oxygen concentrators to India from China, Hong Kong