Left Menu

Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi in good health

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health and would face court in the coming days, in excerpts of an interview published online on Saturday. It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup. "Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. "As I said before, she tried all she could."

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:05 IST
Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi in good health
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was in good health and would face court in the coming days, in excerpts of an interview published online on Saturday.

It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 coup.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," he said by video link with the Hong Kong-based Chinese language broadcaster Phoenix Television. "As I said before, she tried all she could."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021