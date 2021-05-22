Grateful to get the opportunity to choose contrasting roles: Rakul Preet Singh

Left Menu

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says experimentation in movie writing has enabled performers to pick varied and contrasting roles.The 30-year-old actor made her debut in Hindi cinema with Yaariyan in 2014 and later featured in Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.I think its a great time where people are writing different kinds of scripts, that possibly the audiences are looking to watch.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:54 IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh says ''experimentation'' in movie writing has enabled performers to pick varied and contrasting roles.

The 30-year-old actor made her debut in Hindi cinema with “Yaariyan” in 2014 and later featured in Neeraj Pandey-directed “Aiyaary” and Ajay Devgn-starrer “De De Pyaar De”.

''I think it's a great time where people are writing different kinds of scripts, that possibly the audiences are looking to watch. The experimentation that's happening is different and that leads us to get that opportunity to be able to choose those different roles,'' Singh told PTI.

''I am very grateful that I have an opportunity to be able to choose these different kinds of roles. And each character is different and contrasting,'' she added.

Singh has an interesting slate of films set for release, including Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'' and Devgn's directorial ''Mayday''.

She will also reportedly feature in Ronnie Screwvala-produced movie ''Chhatriwali'' and Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy.

Talking about her process of choosing projects, Singh said she just follows her instincts.

''I don't think much as an actor. I just go by my instincts. I feel great that I am getting to do what I want to do. I think about one day at a time. I feel very grateful that I have these films and I am looking forward to having more work,'' she said. Singh currently stars in ''Sardar Ka Grandson'', alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film is streaming on Netflix.

