Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton expecting second child

Actor Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton are set to welcome their second child together.

The ''Succession'' actor and Charton are already parents to 20-months-old daughter Kinsey. Charton annouced the news on Instagram on her birthday by sharing a photograph of her pregnant self and daughter Kinsey.

Advertisement

Culkin and Charton met in 2012 and got married in 2013 in Iowa. The couple became parents to Kinsey in in September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)