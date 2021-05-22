Man kills teenaged daughter over her love affair: Police

An 18-year-old girl was killed by her father over her love affair and her body thrown in a sugarcane field in a village in the district here, police said on Saturday.

The body of an unidentified girl was found on Friday in a sugarcane field in Sehore village under the Shahi police station area and the village head informed the police about it.

The girl appeared to have been killed two days ago and had a scar on her neck, police added.

The woman was later identified as Kiran, daughter of Har Sarup, a resident of Purana Jagatpur locality under Milak police station of the neighbouring Rampur district.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the woman's father was taken into custody and he told police his daughter was having a love affair with a youth belonging to the neighbouring village.

Har Sarup said he had warned his daughter against carrying the love affair but she was too adamant to listen to him due to which he strangled his daughter to death and dumped her body in the field, the SP added.

