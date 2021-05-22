Left Menu

Man kills teenaged daughter over her love affair: Police

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:56 IST
Man kills teenaged daughter over her love affair: Police
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old girl was killed by her father over her love affair and her body thrown in a sugarcane field in a village in the district here, police said on Saturday.

The body of an unidentified girl was found on Friday in a sugarcane field in Sehore village under the Shahi police station area and the village head informed the police about it.

The girl appeared to have been killed two days ago and had a scar on her neck, police added.

The woman was later identified as Kiran, daughter of Har Sarup, a resident of Purana Jagatpur locality under Milak police station of the neighbouring Rampur district.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the woman's father was taken into custody and he told police his daughter was having a love affair with a youth belonging to the neighbouring village.

Har Sarup said he had warned his daughter against carrying the love affair but she was too adamant to listen to him due to which he strangled his daughter to death and dumped her body in the field, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021