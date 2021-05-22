What's the 'Secret' to a Successful Film?

What makes the film so extraordinary and memorable? How to avoid failure and not waste money on movie production, so as not to disappoint the viewer and yourself? How to make such a film that will be recognized by everyone, and fans will rush to place a bet at https://22bet.bi/casino/ on whether it will take the main Oscar prize? Let's figure it out.

Scenario

No script - nothing! The script forms the foundation of the motion picture, it is the frame on which the zest and the chips will be hung. If the script is not thought out from the beginning, the time frames, the interweaving of the characters are not matched and, worst of all, there are flaws in the plot, considering that the film is a failure at the embryonic stage. We are not even talking about the fact that a written plot should be intriguing, exciting, and colorful. There should not be monotonous, unpredictable twists that add excitement and surprise. The task of the plot is to keep the viewers at the screens, to make them think and reason about the film for a long time after watching it.

Cast

Good acting also directly affects the success of the film. Sometimes only one actor decides on the popularity of a motion picture, overshadowing everyone else in the work. But if you think wisely, every actor is important, his abilities and other talents required for filming. If the actor does not devote himself completely to his work, does not immerse himself in his character, does not plunge into the whole process, as if the shooting is the real world, then the film will turn out to be boring, sometimes even disgusting. Therefore, the work of the actors in the film is certainly important.

In addition, with a good budget, you can purchase the appropriate equipment that will give the appropriate result: good shots and shadows, high-quality sound, bright and juicy pictures. All this pleases and captivates the viewer's eye. Having a good budget, you have high-quality props, and what is also important is a high-quality advertising company that will promote films to the masses and becomes one of the keys to success. In general, in our time, as I would not like to admit, money decides!

