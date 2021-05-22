Shreya Ghoshal, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcome baby boy

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on Saturday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. Ghoshal, who announced her pregnancy in March, took to Twitter to share the news of baby's arrival. ''God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. ''Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,'' the 36-year-old singer said in a statement posted on the microblogging site. Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

She has sung several popular songs, including ''Ghar More Pardesiya'' from the 2019 film ''Kalank'', title track of 2018's ''Dhadak'', ''Deewani Mastani'' from ''Bajirao Mastani'' (2015) and ''Bairi Piya'' from ''Devdas'', which marked her debut in 2002.

