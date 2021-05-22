Left Menu

We go into production in September: Idris Elba on 'Luther' movie

British star Idris Elba has revealed that the movie version of his popular detective drama series Luther will start production in September this year.The BBC series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind cant always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.We go into production, fingers crossed, in September.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:59 IST
We go into production in September: Idris Elba on 'Luther' movie
  • Country:
  • United States

British star Idris Elba has revealed that the movie version of his popular detective drama series ''Luther'' will start production in September this year.

The BBC series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can't always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

''We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production,'' Elba told Variety.

The show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. In August last year, the 48-year-old actor finally confirmed that the movie will be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021