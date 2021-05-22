Left Menu

COVID-19: HP CM distributes home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:03 IST
COVID-19: HP CM distributes home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday flagged off 11 vehicles containing home isolation kits for COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Calling the pandemic outbreak “nothing less than a war”, he urged the people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The home isolation kits contain 'chawan prash', 'kaada', protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM's message, among others.

Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched 'Himachal COVID Care' mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

A 'Sanjeevani Specialist OPD' mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur expressed his gratitude to Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) management for making their complexes available for treating COVID-19 patients not only in the state but the entire country.

He said a 200-bedded dedicated COVID centre has recently been made functional in Mandi. More such centres are being set up in Kangra, Solan and other districts in the Radha Soami Satsang complexes, he said.

Another campaign will be launched on the lines of the Active Case Finding (ACF) programme for identifying COVID-19 patients among MLAs, councillors and panchayat representatives, the CM added.

PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021