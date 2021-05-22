Left Menu

Salman Khan mourns demise of music composer Vijay Patil

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday expressed grief on the demise of popular music composer Vijay Patil, who was known as Laxman of the music composer duo Raam Laxman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:36 IST
Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday expressed grief on the demise of popular music composer Vijay Patil, who was known as Laxman of the music composer duo Raam Laxman. Vijay passed away on Saturday reportedly due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78 when he breathed his last.

Salman took to his Twitter handle and extended his heartfelt condolences on the veteran composer's demise. The megastar highlighted Vijay's contribution to his successful movies by stating, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family."

As per reports, Vijay, who passed away at 2:00 am today, had taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that. Lata Mangeshkar also expressed her condolences on the veteran composer's demise and shared on Twitter, "I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects."

Mangeshkar had given vocals to popular Raam Laxman songs like 'Maye Ni Maye', 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana', 'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja', among many others. On a related note, all these songs are from Salman Khan's superhit movies. Vijay's musical partner Surendra, who was Raam of the duo, had passed away in 1976 soon after they signed the film 'Agent Vinod'. Vijay had continued to use his partner's name in his creations nevertheless to honour his memory.

Raamlaxman, who is known for giving superhit music for several Hindi films also composed music in several Marathi films of Dada Kondke. He composed music for more than 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

