Woman, lover held in abduction case

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:57 IST
A woman and her lover were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of her eight-year-old daughter on Saturday, police said. Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar Malik said Aarushi, a resident of Jahanpur locality in Bindki, was abducted five days ago, after which Kusma Devi and her lover Vishal Srivastava, alias Gautam, were arrested. Kusma's husband Nokhelal had died a few years ago. The officer said on May 17, Kusma had lodged a complaint against two brothers Chhotu and Kishan Saini, both of the same locality, for abducting her daughter.

