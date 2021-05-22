Left Menu

Allow food delivery boys until GO amended, Owaisi tells police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:42 IST
Allow food delivery boys until GO amended, Owaisi tells police
Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI): Several app-based food delivery executives were detained by the city police as part of the lockdown measures despite them being exempted from the restrictions, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday and demanded their immediate release, along with the vehicles.

TV visuals have shown that several delivery executives were stopped by the city police even as their vehicles were detained.

''G.O on lockdown in Telangana clearly states that food delivery is permitted.

Why are delivery personnel being detained then? They must be released along with their vehicles immediately.

These are poor youths trying to get by @TelanganaDGP @cpcybd @CPHydCity @RachakondaCop,'' the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

He further said that if the government has decided to not allow food delivery, then the Government Order that was issued exempting them from the lockdown purview should be amended and till such time they should not be stopped.

One TV visual showed policemen caning a delivery boy.

The city police in a notification on Saturday said only oxygen and vehicles carrying domestic gas cylinders, oxygen tankers, medical equipment carrying vehicles and water tankers will be allowed during the lockdown.

Telangana is under lockdown till May 30 with four hours relaxation from 6 AM to 10 AM every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

