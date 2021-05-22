Left Menu

Two killed, 10 hurt in firing at Bareilly village

On Saturday, a panchayat meeting was called at the house of Haidar Ali. A man from Azhars side fired at Haidar Ali 40 and his brother Gulshan Ali 34, killing both and injuring 10 others, police said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 22-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and 10 other sustained injuries in a firing at a panchayat meeting called to settle a matrimonial dispute at Jareli village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Haidar Ali, a resident of Jareli village, had got his daughter Bilkis married to Azhar Ali two years ago.

After the marriage, due to a dispute, Bilkis returned to her parents’ home. On Saturday, a panchayat meeting was called at the house of Haidar Ali. A man from Azhar's side fired at Haidar Ali (40) and his brother Gulshan Ali (34), killing both and injuring 10 others, police said. The attackers fled after firing. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the injured include two women. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and four teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

