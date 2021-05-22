Left Menu

Billy Eichner, Amy Poehler join Stonewall Inn's Safe Spaces concert

American celebs Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler, among others, will be joining New York's The Stonewall Inn, which will soon be kicking off LGBTQ Pride Month with a star-studded streaming concert on June 1 to benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces initiatives.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:25 IST
Billy Eichner, Amy Poehler join Stonewall Inn's Safe Spaces concert
Billy Eichner and Amy Poehler(Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American celebs Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler, among others, will be joining New York's The Stonewall Inn, which will soon be kicking off LGBTQ Pride Month with a star-studded streaming concert on June 1 to benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces initiatives. According to Variety, the Safe Spaces initiative will identify and designate entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQA+ members of the community.

"The Stonewall Inn is one of the original safe spaces, and it's important that we create more Safe Spaces for the LGBTQA+ community across the country," said Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly. "We need to make sure that public venues, stores, business, etc. that say they are LGBTQA+ friendly and a safe space for the community are putting in the work and have the policies, procedures, and training to make sure they truly are a safe and affirming space for our community," said Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacy Lentz, who also serves as CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Pride Live has teamed up with Outloud: Raising Voices for the fourth annual Stonewall Day celebration, a three-day concert at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum from June 4-6. Adam Lambert is set to curate and perform at the event, which will also feature Chelsea Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Petras, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Rafael Silva, Sam Sparro, Ryan Jamaal Swain, George Takei, VINCINT, Chely Wright and Conchita Wurst. As per Variety, the concert will be produced by Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Victoria Varela. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021