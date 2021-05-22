Left Menu

Purely speculative: Akshay Kumar on Independence Day release of  'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar on Saturday dismissed the rumours that his upcoming films -- Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom -- will be releasing on Independence Day.The highly-anticipated cop-drama Sooryavanshi, which was originally scheduled for March 2020 release, was all set to release on April 30 before the makers decided to postpone it due to rising COVID-19 cases.Espionage thriller Bellbottom has also been delayed and will no longer release on May 28.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:47 IST
Purely speculative: Akshay Kumar on Independence Day release of  'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom'
''Sooryanvanshi'' is the fourth film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Singham'', ''Singham Returns'' and ''Simmba'', starring Ranveer Singh. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Akshay Kumar on Saturday dismissed the rumours that his upcoming films -- ''Sooryavanshi'' and ''Bell Bottom'' -- will be releasing on Independence Day.

The highly-anticipated cop-drama ''Sooryavanshi'', which was originally scheduled for March 2020 release, was all set to release on April 30 before the makers decided to postpone it due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Espionage thriller ''Bellbottom'' has also been delayed and will no longer release on May 28. The espionage thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

There has been speculation that the makers of both films are planning to release them on August 15.

However, Kumar said that nothing has been decided yet by the producers.

''I'm humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom', and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love.

''However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day,'' the 53-year-old superstar said.

''Sooryanvanshi'' is the fourth film in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Singham'', ''Singham Returns'' and ''Simmba'', starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which will also feature Katrina Kaif, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films. ''Bellbottom'' is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021