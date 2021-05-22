Left Menu

'The Me You Can't See': Oprah Winfrey shares horrifying experience being raped by teen cousin

American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey opened up about her experience being raped as a child by her cousin in a recent episode of 'The Me You Can't See' docuseries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:46 IST
'The Me You Can't See': Oprah Winfrey shares horrifying experience being raped by teen cousin
Oprah Winfrey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey opened up about her experience being raped as a child by her cousin in a recent episode of 'The Me You Can't See' docuseries. The 67-year-old broke down in tears as she recounted the trauma, saying, "At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn't know what rape was. I certainly wasn't aware of the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn't even know what was happening to me," Page Six reported.

She continued saying the experience taught her that "a girl child ain't safe in a world full of men." The philanthropist had first made the revelation of being raped back in 1986.

The revelation occurred on an episode of her eponymous talk show dealing with survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their abusers; she also revealed at the time that she had been sexually abused by a boyfriend of her mother's, according to Page Six. 'The Me You Can't See' is a docuseries co-created by Oprah and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding, and compassion.

Earlier, Lady Gaga also recalled her trauma of being raped by a music producer when she was 19. Prince Harry also made a shocking revelation about his and Meghan's mental health breakdowns following their royal lives. Glenn Close also opened that she was 'psychologically traumatized' after cult upbringing. Helmed by Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, the series is co-directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter.

All the episodes of the series are available to stream from May 21, 2021, on Apple Plus TV app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021