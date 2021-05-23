Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop megaband BTS renews Grammy challenge with "Butter"

South Korean megaband BTS said on Friday it was renewing its quest to win a Grammy Award with its new single "Butter" , building on its success last year, when it became the first Korean pop group to win a Grammy nomination. In a breakthrough year in the United States in 2020, the seven-member boy band was nominated but did not win an award, and instead performed its hit song "Dynamite" at the Grammy ceremony.

Lady Gaga tells of 'psychotic break' after rape at 19 left her pregnant

Lady Gaga said she suffered a "psychotic break" after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry. Gaga, now 35, gave details of the assault in an interview for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See" about mental health and the long term effects of trauma.

Prince Harry and Oprah open up for mental health documentary

Britain's Prince Harry launches his new career as a Hollywood producer on Friday with the broadcast of a documentary series with Oprah Winfrey that aims to take away the stigma around mental health. Harry and Winfrey speak in detail about their own histories of trauma and anxiety in "The Me You Can't See," arriving on Apple TV+ on Friday.

United's Ferguson looks back on life and career in "Never Give In"

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson looks back on his life and career in a new documentary "Never Give In", recounting the triumphs as well as defeats on and off the pitch. Directed by his son Jason, the film goes back to Ferguson's Glasgow roots, his playing career at Scottish clubs including Rangers and his 26-year tenure at Manchester United.

Fans to vote from home as Eurovision song contest kicks off

The kitsch pop songs of the Eurovision Song Contest battle for votes on Saturday as the world's most popular live music event kicked off in the Netherlands after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Victoria de Angelis of Italian group Maneskin told Reuters the contest should send "a message of hope for the rest of Europe". Her band's glam rock song "Zitti E Buoni" is tipped as one of the favourites among offerings from 26 nations.

Toni Collette overcomes linguistic hurdles in Welsh horse drama

With an almost entirely Welsh cast and filming in southeast Wales, Australian actor Toni Collette found herself completely immersed in the culture in the new feel-good film "Dream Horse", but said she struggled with the accent.

"Wales had never been at the top of my travel hit list but having been there now, I'm telling you it's profoundly beautiful," she told Reuters from Sydney, Australia. "However, the accent is very particular and I was incredibly intimidated."

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

Graphic novel to tell Freddie Mercury's life story

A new graphic novel will tell the life story of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in his own words, from his childhood in Zanzibar to becoming one of the most famous rock stars in the world. Z2 Comics has joined forces with Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd for "Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs", which it described as "the first-ever graphic novel paying tribute to one of the greatest figures the music world has ever known".

Cuban scenes and U2: Julian Lennon shares photos in virtual show

Whether snapping daily life in Cuba or members of the Irish rock band U2, photographer and singer Julian Lennon says the pictures he most likes taking are spontaneous. "The ones that really I enjoy the most are ... spur of the moment," Lennon, 58, told Reuters.

Remote Eurovision superfans celebrate contest despite COVID

Peter Baston has attended eight out of the last 10 Eurovision song contests in person. This year, coronavirus restrictions will prevent the Malmo resident from travelling to host city Rotterdam but that does not mean he can't join the celebrations. "We've really missed it since Tel Aviv so everybody's doubly excited this year that the contest can actually be held at all in any form," Baston, who is in his 70s, told Reuters.

