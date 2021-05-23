Left Menu

My heart is with you: Ariana Grande remembers Manchester bombing victims on fourth anniversary

Manchester, my heart is with you today and always, she wrote.The 27-year-old singer also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing.Since 2017, Grande has honoured the bombing victims in numerous ways, including hosting a benefit concert two weeks later in June 2017, with proceeds going toward the British Red Cross and the support of victims and their families.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:25 IST
My heart is with you: Ariana Grande remembers Manchester bombing victims on fourth anniversary
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop star Ariana Grande has paid tributes to the victims of the 2017's Manchester Arena bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the lobby of the arena on May 22, 2017, shortly after a concert by Grande. Over 800 people were wounded in the attack. Grande posted a message on her Instagram story, writing that the victims of the attack were always in her thoughts and that the ''anniversary will never be an easy one.'' ''Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always,'' she wrote.

The 27-year-old singer also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing.

Since 2017, Grande has honoured the bombing victims in numerous ways, including hosting a benefit concert two weeks later in June 2017, with proceeds going toward the British Red Cross and the support of victims and their families. On an episode of her YouTube docuseries ''Dangerous Woman Diaries'', she shared a letter she wrote to fans after the attack. The singer and her Dangerous Woman tour crew also got tattoos of worker bees - the city’s symbol.PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021