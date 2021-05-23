Left Menu

Lil Nas X suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'Saturday Night Live' show

American singer Lil Nas X in a recent 'Saturday Night Live' performance suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he split his pants while performing the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name).'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:33 IST
Lil Nas X suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'Saturday Night Live' show
A still from the video (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer Lil Nas X in a recent 'Saturday Night Live' performance suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he split his pants while performing the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name).' According to Variety, the malfunction occurred during a steamy performance by the 'Panini' singer, which found him working a hell-themed set reminiscent of the boundary-breaking video.

During the performance, Nas was seen donning a flame-emblazoned, physique-bearing leather outfit. He was accompanied by six shirtless male dancers, one of whom licked his neck mid-song and another turned himself upside down, spread-eagled in front of the singer. As reported by Variety, when the song neared its close, Nas began working the pole, and as he squatted toward the floor, he split his pants.

After a comically stunned look on his face, he completed the performance basically in one long crotch grab. As soon as the performance was aired, scores of Twitteratis chimed in with their epic reactions.

Comparing the pant split to that of SpongeBob SquarePants, one Twitter user wrote, : "FROM THE SPONGEBOB REFERENCES IN THE MONTERO MV TO THIS NOW. THIS MAN TRULY IS A REAL LIFE SPONGEBOB." Even Nas himself got in on the commentary between performances.

He tweeted, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV." Another tweet post of the incident read, "i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

Variety said the second performance, of the 'Rodeo' singer's new single 'Sun Goes Down,' was much more straightforward, as he sang the song in a sleek white suit embellished with fake bullet wounds over his heart and stomach. His three-piece band were also clad in white suits, but all wore painters' caps. Nas finished the song - which arrived Thursday night accompanied by a heart-warming video that sees him encouraging his outsider, high school-era former self -with a big smile, calling out to the audience, "I love you all!"

Earlier during the show, the 'Bring U Down' singer also appeared in a pre-recorded Pride-themed video sketch, taking a verse while wearing a flamboyant pink outfit bedecked with a giant-feathered headdress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021