Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 7 years of Bollywood debut 'Heropanti'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:47 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 7 years of Bollywood debut 'Heropanti'
Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff on Sunday celebrated the seventh anniversary of movie ''Heropanti'', which marked their foray into Hindi film industry.

The 2014 romantic-action film, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was a remake of Telugu film “Parugu”.

Post their debuts, Sanon went on to feature in critical as well as commercial successes like ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' and ''Luka Chuppi'', while Shroff established himself as the action star of the current generation courtesy his performance in ''Baaghi'' franchise and ''War''.

In an Instagram post, Sanon, 30, thanked Khan, Nadiadwala and Shroff for giving a perfect start to her ''beautiful'' Bollywood journey.

“7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life,'' she captioned a video clip, a compilation of pictures from the sets of ''Heropanti''. Sanon currently has films like “Mimi”, Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush” and “Bhediya” with Varun Dhawan in her kitty. She is also reteaming with Nadiadwala for Akshay Kuman-led action-comedy “Bachchan Pandey”.

Shroff,31, too thanked the Nadiadwala for the opportunity.

“Thank you sir for the opportunity and constant love and support hope I haven’t let u down,” he wrote on his Instragram Stories.

Sanon and Shroff are now collaborating on futuristic action film “Ganpath”. The actor congratulated his co-star for completing seven years in Bollywood.

“Happy 7 years Kriti. May you continue to rise and shine every year. See u on set soon,” he wrote.

Khan also marked seven years of “Heropanti” on his social media page.

“Celebrating 7 years of introducing two bright stars on the horizon and the love the nation showered on them and our film Heropanti!,” he wrote.

