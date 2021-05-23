Anil Kapoor shares glimpse from Sunday workout

Left Menu

Bollywood's dashing star Anil Kapoor, on Sunday shared a glimpse of his workout, which shows fitness has nothing to do with age.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:07 IST
Bollywood's dashing star Anil Kapoor, on Sunday shared a glimpse of his workout, which shows fitness has nothing to do with age. The 'Malang' actor took to his Instagram handle to shared a candid post-workout picture, in which he showing off his ripped physic. "Lockdown is compulsory What you do with it is optional," Anil Kapoor captioned the post.

The 65-year-old's bulked-up physique left actors Neena Gupta and Shilpa Shetty Kundra mighty impressed. Neena's comment on the the 'Mr India' actor's post "You are an inspiration," while Shilpa wrote "#Inspiration." On the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

