Artist Ganesh Shenoy sets world record in miniature painting

Artist Ganesh Kelagina Beedu Shenoy, who hails from the city, has entered the Golden Book of World Records for his artwork Most Miniature Paintings on a Paper-sheet'.

The UK-based World Records Certification Limited has confirmed the record, a press release here said.

Advertisement

Shenoy painted 1,156 miniature paintings on a small paper card measuring 17 cm X 17 cm, and each miniature painting measures 0.5 cm X 0.5 cm using colour pencils and acrylic colours.

Last year, Shenoy broke the Asian and Indian records in the same category with 1,029 miniature paintings on an A4 size paper-sheet and entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

In 2018, one of his paintings on Lord Jesus Christ was featured in LOsservatore Romano, a newspaper of Vatican City.

He is the son of veteran artist and Lalit Kala Academy awardee late K Pundalik Shenoy and the late Padmini Shenoy, who was also a noted artist.

Shenoy uses many mediums and styles while painting.

His favourite styles are pointillism, kinetic pointillism, mosaic, and expressionism.

He has never sold his paintings and donates them to philanthropic organisations so that they can sell and utilise the proceedings for charity work.

Shenoy works as a human resources manager with Sodexo Group in Qatar.

He is living with wife Arti Shenoy in Doha.

His daughter Anisha Shenoy is pursuing her MBBS at Sullia, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)