Left Menu

Artist Ganesh Shenoy sets world record in miniature painting

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:49 IST
Artist Ganesh Shenoy sets world record in miniature painting
  • Country:
  • India

Artist Ganesh Kelagina Beedu Shenoy, who hails from the city, has entered the Golden Book of World Records for his artwork Most Miniature Paintings on a Paper-sheet'.

The UK-based World Records Certification Limited has confirmed the record, a press release here said.

Shenoy painted 1,156 miniature paintings on a small paper card measuring 17 cm X 17 cm, and each miniature painting measures 0.5 cm X 0.5 cm using colour pencils and acrylic colours.

Last year, Shenoy broke the Asian and Indian records in the same category with 1,029 miniature paintings on an A4 size paper-sheet and entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

In 2018, one of his paintings on Lord Jesus Christ was featured in LOsservatore Romano, a newspaper of Vatican City.

He is the son of veteran artist and Lalit Kala Academy awardee late K Pundalik Shenoy and the late Padmini Shenoy, who was also a noted artist.

Shenoy uses many mediums and styles while painting.

His favourite styles are pointillism, kinetic pointillism, mosaic, and expressionism.

He has never sold his paintings and donates them to philanthropic organisations so that they can sell and utilise the proceedings for charity work.

Shenoy works as a human resources manager with Sodexo Group in Qatar.

He is living with wife Arti Shenoy in Doha.

His daughter Anisha Shenoy is pursuing her MBBS at Sullia, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021