Left Menu

Minor girl hangs self, youth booked for harassing her: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:43 IST
Minor girl hangs self, youth booked for harassing her: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old Dalit girl hanged herself at her home in Ballia district allegedly following harassment by a youth of her village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in a village under Bairia police station of the district where the minor girl ended her life by hanging herself with her dupatta, Station House Officer Rajiv Mishra said.

Following the incident, the police, on a complaint of the girl’s father that the youth was seducing and harassing his minor daughter, lodged an FIR under the Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the SHO added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav on Sunday said that matter is being probed and it has prima facie emerged that the girl took the extreme step after being scolded by her family members over her ''love affair'' with the village youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021