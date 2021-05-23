Minor girl hangs self, youth booked for harassing her: Police

A 14-year-old Dalit girl hanged herself at her home in Ballia district allegedly following harassment by a youth of her village, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in a village under Bairia police station of the district where the minor girl ended her life by hanging herself with her dupatta, Station House Officer Rajiv Mishra said.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the police, on a complaint of the girl’s father that the youth was seducing and harassing his minor daughter, lodged an FIR under the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the SHO added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav on Sunday said that matter is being probed and it has prima facie emerged that the girl took the extreme step after being scolded by her family members over her ''love affair'' with the village youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)