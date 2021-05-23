Left Menu

Man hacks brother, sis-in-law to death, chops off one-yr-old nephew's limbs: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:35 IST
Man hacks brother, sis-in-law to death, chops off one-yr-old nephew's limbs: Police
A man hacked his brother and sister-in-law to death with a butcher’s knife and chopped off the limbs of their one-year-old child in Bhadohi district on Sunday, police said.

While the couple, identified as Jameel, 42, and Ruby, 38, were declared brought dead at a hospital in Bhadohi, the child is battling for his life, they said.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the gruesome offence was committed by Kajiyana resident Naushad, a butcher by profession, on Sunday evening in his home.

Following a dispute in the family, he attacked his brother and sister-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon used for cutting meat, the SP said, adding after hacking the couple to death, he also chopped off an arm and leg of his one-year-old nephew.

After committing the crime, Naushad was found absconding along with his mother, Singh said, adding efforts are on to nab them.

