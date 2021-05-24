Left Menu

Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors. Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas "F9" has the international box office sizzling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Lady Gaga tells of 'psychotic break' after rape at 19 left her pregnant; Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm and more
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lady Gaga tells of 'psychotic break' after rape at 19 left her pregnant

Lady Gaga said she suffered a "psychotic break" after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry. Gaga, now 35, gave details of the assault in an interview for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See" about mental health and the long term effects of trauma.

Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm

Italy's entry, glam rock band Maneskin, won the Eurovision song contest, as the world's most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian's raucous "Zitti E Buoni" beat out professional jury favourites Switzerland and France, sweeping the public vote which counts for half the points.

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

"F9" has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal's testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

