Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm; Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

Updated: 24-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm; Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter (@Eurovision)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Italy's raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm

Italy's entry, glam rock band Maneskin, won the Eurovision song contest, as the world's most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian's raucous "Zitti E Buoni" beat out professional jury favorites Switzerland and France, sweeping the public vote which counts for half the points.

Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

"F9" has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal's testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea, and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit.

