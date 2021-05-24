Arjun Kapoor thanks 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' director Dibakar Banerjee after film garners appreciation on OTT

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday thanked his 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' director Dibakar Banerjee after the actor was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the film, which recently got its digital release. 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which is being thoroughly appreciated by audiences with its digital release is also being called a 'true hidden gem of a film' with the gritty crime thriller's IMDB ratings getting doubled overnight.

Arjun, who played the role of Pinky Dahiya, a Haryanvi cop in the film, thanked Dibakar for his vision to make him a part of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and for utilising his role to wreak havoc in the life of an ambitious Delhi girl, Sandeep, effectively portrayed by Parineeti Chopra. Thanking the filmmaker, Arjun said, "SAPF will always be a special film in my career. It pushed me to experiment and get out of my comfort zone and I'm glad that it is paying dividends for me. As we all know, Dibakar is a visionary director and he created a world that was raw, unhinged and highlighted the underbelly of Delhi. I will always be thankful that he saw me to be a part of this world and made me the vehicle of chaos in the film."

He continued lauding Dibakar, and further said, "There comes a stage in an actor's life where one has to walk the path less travelled to make a different kind of mark and, for me, SAPF will always be that film. I'm grateful for the love that the film and my character is getting." "I was like an apprentice under Dibakar for 3 months before we started shooting and it definitely shows in the film. He has extracted the best out of me and I will be indebted to him for his belief," said Arjun, who attended several workshops for the preparation of his role in the movie.

On May 20, Amazon Prime Video had announced via its Twitter handle that the movie will be released digitally on its platform in India and across 240+ countries and territories. Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic 'Ishaqzaade' duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen. Apart from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)

