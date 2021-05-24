Pandya brothers engaged in COVID-19 relief work
Indian cricket's Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- are once again doing their bit to help those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dispatching oxygen concentrators to the centres dealing with the crisis.
Elder brother Krunal, who has played ODIs and T20s for India, took to Twitter on Monday to share the information.
''This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery,'' tweeted Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, along with a picture.
Hardik also took to social media and said that the battle against the pandemic can be won by working together.
''We're in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together,'' said Hardik.
Earlier this month, the swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik had announced that his entire family, including brother Krunal, would donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help the rural areas in the country's fight against the raging pandemic.
Currently, India is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic and according to the latest update from the health ministry, the country recorded 2,22,315 fresh cases infections and 4,454 fatalities.
