Left Menu

'Hungama 2' heading for digital release

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:12 IST
'Hungama 2' heading for digital release
  • Country:
  • India

''Hungama 2'' will release directly on a streaming platform as theatres in most of the states are shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film said Monday.

The film, a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 hit comedy ''Hungama'', was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year.

Priyadarshan is returning to direct the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.

Producer Ratan Jain said ''Hungama 2'' is headed for an OTT release this year with the intention of entertaining the audiences amid trying times.

'''Hungama 2' is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes,'' Jain said in a statement.

''We have made 'Hungama 2' with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces,'' he added.

According to a press release shared by the makers, the team is in talks with one of the top streaming platforms of the country.

''Hungama 2'' features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, the film is also produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

The original film starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021