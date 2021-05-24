Left Menu

Amidst rocket debris, 88-year-old Israeli intends to rebuild home

After the hostilities with Gaza broke out, 88-year-old Uri Kimhi gave up on watching television from his favourite couch, instead keeping within hobbling distance of the bomb shelter in his home.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:12 IST
Amidst rocket debris, 88-year-old Israeli intends to rebuild home

After the hostilities with Gaza broke out, 88-year-old Uri Kimhi gave up on watching television from his favourite couch, instead keeping within hobbling distance of the bomb shelter in his home. That saved the Israeli widower when a Palestinian rocket struck on May 12, reducing his living room to rubble. A neighbour who rushed in, yelling "You okay, Uri?" and fearing the worst, found Kimhi smiling amid the dust and debris.

"There was pressure on the (bomb shelter) door, and flames managed to get through," Kimhi later told Reuters TV. "I wasn't nervous because I've heard a lot of explosions in my life." Bowed by age and walking with a cane, Kimhi is a retired farmer, a veteran of three Israeli-Arab wars and a long-time resident of Ashkelon, which, at 43 km (26 miles) from Gaza, has often come under rocket fire from Palestinian militants.

Though unimpressed with Friday's Egyptian-mediated halt to the worst Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years, he was upbeat about the future for himself and his family. "I don't believe in the ceasefire, but I will go back," Kimhi said. "The house that was destroyed by the rocket will be rebuilt and we will continue living in this house until we reach the age of 120." (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021