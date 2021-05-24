Idol of village deity found damaged in UP

An idol of village deity ‘Deeh Baba' was found damaged in Kusouri village under Sahatwar police station area here, police said on Monday.

The damaged idol was found Monday morning by some villagers who informed the police about the incident, said Virendra Yadav, SHO, Sahatwar.

The villagers have been assured that a new idol will be arranged, he said, adding that some mischievous elements appear to have damaged the idol Sunday night.

No complaint has been filed in the case so far, police said, adding a probe is on into the incident.

